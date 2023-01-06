Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 716 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.