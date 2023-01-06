Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 2,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,470. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

