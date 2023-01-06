Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,392. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

