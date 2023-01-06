Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $206.62 million and $8.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.38 or 0.07494274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03601545 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,781,541.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

