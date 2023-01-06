OMG Network Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $148.69 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022840 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

