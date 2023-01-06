OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $428,978.02 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00444300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.88 or 0.02167838 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.04 or 0.30354168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.