Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $85.81 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

