Oppenheimer Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

