Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the software maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of FTNT opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,008,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

