Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 6,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.69 million. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

