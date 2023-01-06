Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 924,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 227,046 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 207,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 648.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.