Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 144 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $374.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.84. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

