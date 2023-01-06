Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $555.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.37. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

