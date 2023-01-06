Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,546 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 71.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

