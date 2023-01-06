Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,750 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

