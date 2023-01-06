Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $856.09 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $901.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

