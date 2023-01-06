Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

