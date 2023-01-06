Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $53.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

