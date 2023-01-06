Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

