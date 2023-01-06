Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.