Osmosis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.60 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $345.81 million and $8.60 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004168 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00450874 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.64 or 0.01764327 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.03 or 0.30803255 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

