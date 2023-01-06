Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
