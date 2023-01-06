Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.25 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $150,927.80 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,808.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00439968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00926783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00107943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00597184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00254300 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,385,517 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

