Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFO) Trading Down 46.8%

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 46.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Pacifico Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacifico Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pacifico Acquisition by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacifico Acquisition

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

