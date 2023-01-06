Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.64 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

PCRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

