Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.80 million-$666.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

