PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 11.5%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $1.15. 7,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

PAID Stock Down 11.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

About PAID

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

