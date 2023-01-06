Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.46

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,814,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,311,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $520,930.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,814,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,311,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,812 shares of company stock worth $6,310,390. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.