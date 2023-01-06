Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.38 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

