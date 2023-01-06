Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Park City Group Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.38 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
