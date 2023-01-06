Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 563,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $13,688,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $298.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.