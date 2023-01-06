Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.10 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

