Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $876.35 million and $1.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
