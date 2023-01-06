Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $875.77 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011226 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
