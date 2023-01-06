Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Stock Down 2.3 %

PAYX opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

