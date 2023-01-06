PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

