PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 139,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $509.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

