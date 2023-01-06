PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 464.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 424,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

