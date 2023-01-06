PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.