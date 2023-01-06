PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $18,004.80 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $18,004.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,468,153 shares in the company, valued at $40,683,058.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.01 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

