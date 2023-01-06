Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.48. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,250 shares.
Perpetual Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
