Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.48. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

