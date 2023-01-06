Perpetual Limited (PPT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35 on February 7th

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 8th.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Perpetual

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Adams 244,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

