PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.4%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. 1,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.