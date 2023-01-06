Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $100.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

