Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $185,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.



