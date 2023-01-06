Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $110,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,136.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

