PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Shares Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.44. 59,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 52,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

