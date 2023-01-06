Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 1,366 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VB stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35.

