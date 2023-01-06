Piper Sandler Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

