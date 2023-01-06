Piper Sandler Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $140.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,471,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

