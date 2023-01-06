Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.84). 89,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 84,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.77).

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pod Point Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £112.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.96.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

