Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance
NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.19 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35.
